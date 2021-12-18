Nessa B looks to 2022

Reggae-dancehall artiste Nessa B has joined forces with indie label Frenz for Real to produce a seven-song EP which will be released in the first quarter of 2022.

“I am looking forward to working with Frenz For Real because they are a professional unit, and we have good chemistry because they give me a meditative vibes to create great music. I feel the energy and positive vibes from the team because they see the talent in me, and this EP is gonna surprise a lot of people,” Nessa B said.

Some of the songs on the EP will be My Journey, Insecurity featuring Singer J, and From the Boardhouse.

Nessa B, whose given name is Vennissa Marriott, grew up in Balmagie Avenue in Waterhouse, before moving to Portmore, St Catherine. She attended Norman Manley High between 1999 and 2003, where she honed her skills deejaying against the boys.

After leaving Norman Manley High, she completed her secondary education at The Queen's School.

In 2019, she got her first big break on the single Mi Nuh Play (D Dot Records label) and Bad Gal Saga (K Natural Entertainment Records label).

She is known for the singles Rod of Correction, What Kinda World Are We Living In? and System Nah Pree featuring Laygus for Chase Mills Records.