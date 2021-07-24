Nevers adds flavour to sitcom

US-based, Jamaican actor Courtney Nevers is in Los Angeles, California, where he will be joining the cast of Arnold's Caribbean Pizza, an American sitcom with Jamaican flavour, to film the final two episodes of the first season.

The show — which premiered on FLOW TV in April last year — features a cast with actors who all have authentic Jamaican backgrounds.

“We are here in LA shooting the final two episodes of the series. The feedback has been incredible, the whole cast is excited about being back in LA. The quality of the production has been great, and I see the effect, a lot of restaurants are starting to make pizzas so you have a lot of places making Jamaican-inspired pizzas, pizzas with jerk chicken, curry goat pizza. It's just phenomenal,” said Nevers, who plays the character Melvin.

In addition to Nevers, the cast of Arnold's Caribbean Pizza features Judi Johnson, Jeffrey Anderson-Gunter who plays the lead, Arnold, and Mark Anthony Williams, all of whom have strong Jamaican connections. Arnold's Caribbean Pizza centres around Arnold, who opens a pizza shop that serves Caribbean-themed toppings in the United States. American Bentley Kyle Evans is listed as its director and producer.

Nevers' film credits include Rude Bwoy: Jamaican Don, Cop and a Badman, Gangster Paradise, and Straight Out.

The sitcom is produced by American executive producer Trenten Gumbs of 3G Film Inc who said, for this project, he “wanted to do something unique”.

“It was the number one show on FLOW 156 in the Caribbean the first season and now it is on National Black Television, we had great numbers, and that's why we will be back for the second season. We are shooting the final episodes of the first season, the second season begins in September,” said Gumbs.

“The whole cast and writers are from Jamaica. It's my first TV show with an all-Jamaican cast. The acting is incredible. We didn't want Caribbean people with fake accents. We wanted real and authentic accents. It's a great presentation of Caribbean people and I'm happy with it... I wanted to do something that stands out... Something that incorporates my Caribbean roots. I'm really excited, and I am just happy it worked out. IT is beautiful to accomplish goals that we set out, it's just seeing talent and giving them an opportunity. We are blessed to be able to do that,” he continued.

He has worked with American music A-listers, including Eddie Murphy, Michael Jackson, and Luther Vandross.