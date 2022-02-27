New certifications for Protoje and Sean Paul

The British Phonographic Industry (BPI) on Friday issued new certifications for dancehall deejay Sean Paul and singjay Protoje.

No Lie, a collaboration between Sean Paul global superstar Dua Lipa, which was released in 2016, has been certified double platinum for sales of more than 1.2 million in the United Kingdom.

Featured on Sean's 2018 EP Mad Love: The Prequel, No Lie stormed several charts in Europe, but failed to chart in the United States.

It made the top 10 in Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Germany, Hungary, India, the Netherlands, Romania, Russia, Scotland, and the United Kingdom.

No Lie has also racked up certifications of gold, platinum and multi-platinum in Canada, Italy, Poland, Austria, Denmark, Portugal, Germany, and France.

No Lie is currently making strides on Billboard's Global Excluding US Top 200 chart, bolting from 136 to 132.

Who Knows, a track from Protoje's 2015 album Ancient Future, has been certified silver for sales of 200,000.

Released by Warner Records UK, Who Knows which features Chronixx, was an urban hit in the United Kingdom in 2016.

To date, the official video for Who Knows has racked up more than 165 million views on YouTube.