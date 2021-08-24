New 'Challenges' from Elliven

EMERGING entertainer Elliven hopes that his multi-genre album Challenges will bring him new fans.

“I hope that my music will sound good to the ears of the people. The vast majority, at least. So often real good music gets shuffled away because of a few,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

The 18-track album, produced by Nap Musiq, was released June 25.

The album encompasses reggae and dancehall sounds with twists of afrobeat, pop and R&B along the way. While some of the tracks were released before the pandemic and others completed throughout 2020, the process wasn't always smooth. But in the end it was definitely worthwhile.

“I had several challenges during the making of this album but that only makes me deeper, stronger and wiser,” the artiste said.

With titles such as Morning Glory, Me Nuh Know, Champion Lover, and Live Like We Never Lived, the album covers various themes such as love, happiness and struggles.

He added that his album is geared towards bringing about positivity these difficult times.

“This album is a feel-good album despite some of the problems in life. It brings a positive vibration where needed and restores hope and peace in the mindset of many. Life is a journey and despite its challenges, we have to remember to take care of ourselves and each other mentally, physically and emotionally and always remember to put God above all things,” he said.

Elliven (given name: Neville Palmer) is also known for his 2015 debut album Lyric.

Between those releases, his other singles include Drip Saus, Elkedag and Dopegame with DJ D-Train, and Adje. Looking ahead, expect more music from Elliven in the near future.

He added that all the tracks on his album are equal in his eyes.

“They all are special to me none more favorite than the other. Every track has its own unique vibe,” Elliven said.

— Kediesha Perry