New J'can streaming application

It's clear the world is in a golden age of music streaming and that's why One Drop streaming and audio app curator Norman Williams is confident that his reggae-dancehall-focused application will excel as the snappiest user interface for Jamaicans looking to stream reggae music.

“One Drop is the new streaming audio and video app dedicated to reggae and other Jamaican musical genres influential to the development of reggae. It will stand out because it was created by Jamaicans who know and understand our music and how it should be sequenced and curated. This will be evident in its curation,” said Norman Williams, CEO of One Drop Media.

One Drop was soft launched in April 2021. The iOS version for Apple devices was launched first, and is now available in the Apple Store. Development is in progress on the Android version.

“One Drop is a salute to reggae and Jamaica's musical and cultural heritage. The app is a global platform for people to enjoy the creativity of artistes, songwriters, deejays, producers, promoters and other contributors in the Jamaican music industry,” Williams said.

“This app will also enable reggae's global fanbase to access the music on a platform specifically created for it, as opposed to searching for the music on platforms where it is merely accommodated to add diversity to their musical offerings,” he continued.

One key feature of the app is that it offers more than just audio streaming, as it allows video streaming of live or pre-recorded events, as well as podcasts.

“One Drop will also have audio and video podcasts to educate, clarify and inform. In addition, the app offers a set of other services fully integrated into it, to provide collaborative support and opportunities to all players in the reggae industry,” Williams said.

Global music consumers have embraced streaming for the convenience of being able to enjoy music instantly, wherever they are on the devices that are an integral part of their daily lives, at work or at play.

In 2020, the pandemic year, there were 443 million paid subscribers, globally, to music streaming platforms. Paid music streaming has grown from being basically non-existent in 2005/2006, to being 62.1 per cent of global music revenues in 2020 — up from 56.1 per cent in 2019 and 38 per cent in 2018.

“One Drop is not yet pushing for a subscriber base, though it has subscribers and is licensed to stream by all the major performance rights organisations (PROs) in the major reggae markets. The platform is in the final stages of the process of formalising a number of global services partnerships that are in line with the differences in its business model and objectives,” Williams said.