New music from slain label head

IT'S been four years since the murder of producer/artiste Cleon “Mineral Boss” Jones at the hands of gunmen. But his widow Tawanna Jones is keeping his memory alive with the release of the singjay's single, Knowledge .

It was recorded a few weeks before his death.

“It still hurts, especially around Christmastime. It's a lot of emotion for me around this time,” said Tawanna Jones, chief executive officer of Mineral Boss Records.

Tawanna Jones released Knowledge on the four-year anniversary of his death, December 12. The song is being distributed by Johnny Wonder 21st and is available on all digital platforms.

“It was one of his last recordings right before his death... It's like he knew he was going to die, as the song really speaks to matters of life and death and Corey's own demise. The song will keep his legacy and memory alive as the feedback is great. I just want the fans to stream and show their support for the Mineral Boss,” she said.

Cleon “Mineral Boss” Jones, 37, was shot and killed by unknown assailants on the Caymanas Estate Road on December 12, 2017.

Jones' history with music started as a teenager at White Marl Junior High School in St Catherine. He founded Mineral Boss Records over a decade ago and produced a plethora of songs, including Mavado's 2016 hit Progress. The single was featured on American producer DJ Khaled's Grammy-nominated Major Key album.

The producer worked with a number of artistes including I-Octane, Chuck Fenda, Jahmiel, Konshens, QQ, Richie Spice, and Anthony Cruz.