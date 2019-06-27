New Third World album in August

The long-awaited album from Third World will drop in August, says Stephen “Cat” Coore, the band's guitarist. The set is produced by Damian “Junior Gong” Marley.

Coore said Marley will announce details, including album title and prospective singles, next week. Loving You is Easy, the lead song from the set, was released three months ago.

Third World has performed a couple of songs from the album during recent shows in Greece, Germany, France, Malta, and South Africa. The album will be the band's first studio effort since Under The Magic Sun which came out in 2014.

The group, which was formed in 1973, will play a 45th anniversary show on July 5 at The Casino at Dania Beach in South Florida. They officially observed the milestone last year, but none of those shows were done in Florida where band members live.

Coore, who started Third World with keyboardist Ibo Cooper, is the lone original member. Cooper left the band in 1996.

Third World had a golden period during the 1970s and 1980s when it released outstanding albums like the self-titled debut, Journey to Addis, and Sense of Purpose.

At the Dania Beach gig, Coore and his bandmates will honour 12 persons who have been associated with Third World over the years.