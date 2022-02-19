Nexxt Level moves to next level

IT was a battle of the sexes as Nexxt Level faced off with the only female sound system competitor, Yumi Hi-Power, in the Echoes of Sound System competition on February 9.

Powered by Wray & Nephew Overproof Rum, the occasion was part of Reggae Month and aired live on Reggae Month app and Public Broadcasting Corporation of Jamaica (PBCJ). It was the first of eight battles in Jamaica's diamond jubilee edition of the Reggae Month.

“Sound systems are a big part of Jamaica's music history and is responsible for the party culture we know today, a fi wi culture! We are happy to see that this aspect of our culture has continued over the years and at Wray Rum we are always proud to provide the support to keep cultural spaces thriving,” said Pavel Smith, Wray & Nephew's marketing manager.

When the smoke cleared, Nexxt Level with Brian “Firebird” Forrester and Ricardo “Gmoney” Gordon prevailed over Yumi Hi-Power with Japanese-born Yumiko “Yumi” Gabe and Tameka “Zaza” Chevannes.

At the end of rounds one and two, Nexxt Level established a clear lead and left no surprise when the judges determined them the winner of the battle.

Chevannes, a marketer by day, said she learnt a lot from the experience.

“It was really good; it was enlightening. I had fun, I learnt a lot and we represented for the ladies,” she said.

Gabe explained that she entered the competition to celebrate Reggae Month and enjoyed the clash.

DJ Admiral Bailey, sound system selector Jack Scorpio, and producer Cordel “Skatta” Burrell were the evening's judges.

“I'd love to see it continue, I'd love to see our music reach the level I think that Bob and Peter and Bunny die and gone leave. I just want to see it elevate on the right path so this is something that can help it because everybody has to come clean and positive,” said Jack Scorpio.

“Wray Rum is very good to me to come on board to assist with it so I'm just saying more people should try to come on board to make it bigger and help the culture,” he added.

Nexxt Level moves on to the semi-finals to challenge Ruff Cutt for a spot in the finals and the chance to win the grand prize of $200,000. Second- and third-place winners will receive cash prizes of $100,000 and $50,000, respectively.

The Echoes of Sound Systems semi-finals will be live on the Reggae Month app and PBCJ, on Saturday, February 18. It will be rebroadcast on Sunday, February 19.