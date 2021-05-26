Nick's on a role

AMERICAN actor Nick Creegan has never forgotten his Jamaican roots. In fact, he lists comedy king Oliver Samuels among his local favourites.

“He is my favourite Jamaican actor. For one, he's from the same parish as my family and he's hilarious. I loved watching his sketches with my family when I was growing up,” Creegan, 27, told the Jamaica Observer, adding he last visited Jamaica in September 2020.

He also said he is heavily influenced by Bob Marley's music.

Creegan, whose mother is from Jack's River in St Mary, recently landed a role on Dick Wolf's NBC series Law & Order: Organized Crime.

“Being part of this cast means so much. Law & Order is a legendary series which people have launched amazing careers from after being on just one episode. The fact that I have the opportunity to build a character in multiple episodes is a blessing. I've been able to work with legendary actors such as Dylan McDermott and Chris Meloni, and also some great directors who have pushed my artistry to the next level,” he said.

Creegan plays the role of Richard “Richie” Wheatley Jr in the series which premiered on April 1. Wheatley Jr is the son of businessman Richard Wheatley and the younger often assists his dad with crimes.

Other cast members include Christopher Meloni, Dylan McDermott, Danielle Moné Truitt, and rapper Ice-T.

He shared how he landed the role.

“I sent in a self-tape audition while vacationing for New Year's in Lima and Cusco, Peru. [ I ] sent the tape in on January 4, 2021 and by January 18th I was booked the role. Felt great to know I wasn't asked for a 'call back' which is usual with auditions where you basically audition again in front of the producers this time. All they needed was my tape,” he said.

Creegan can also be seen in A Balcony in Brooklyn, a project he co-created during quarantine, which is a dystopian look at New York City's underground culture in the height of quarantine through the eyes of a roommate pair, 'Nick' and 'Glad'.

He was also featured in the 2019 series David Makes Man.

“I played the role of Desmond on David Makes Man which was fun because I got to put my patois to the test. From the response of Jamaican fans and media, I didn't disappoint,” Creegan said.

Born in White Plains, New York, to a Jamaican mom and an Irish dad, Creegan had originally wanted to do pre-law at University at Albany, State University of New York. He, however, followed his passion, pursuing a major in journalism. His first taste of the stage occurred at the university when he landed a role in the theatre department's production of Cruel Intensions.

He later went on to work in creative production for Bleacher Report, Vice Media and RYOT Studios.

Creeegan said he aims to leave a lasting impression through his work.

“I hope to inspire younger actors and adults alike. It really doesn't matter where you start, it's where you finish. I also hope to leave a memorable mark in the minds of the Law & Order fans,” he added.