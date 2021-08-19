Ninjaman mourning son's death

Ninjaman , who is currently serving a life sentence for murder, is mourning the death of his son Jammar Ballentine.

The younger Ballentine, 31, was shot and killed on Olympic Way in Kingston on Sunday.

Ninjaman's niece, who insists on the moniker Kimmy Don, said the entertainer has been informed of the tragedy.

“He's holding it like only a real father can,” she told the Jamaica Observer.

According to Kimmy Don, the entire family is grieving for the death of her cousin.

“He [Jammar] was 31, he had a daughter who is only two years old, so she ah grow up without a daddy,” she said.

According to a report from the Corporate Communications Unit, the Jamaica Constabulary Force's information arm, Ballentine, otherwise called Roy or Ratty, of a Lower Mall Road address, was shot and killed by unknown assailants at 8:45 am on Sunday.

Reports are residents heard several loud explosions in the community. The police were summoned and on their arrival Ballentine was seen with multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to Kingston Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Ninjaman, whose given name is Desmond Ballentine, hails from the parish of St Mary. He came to prominence in the 1980s. He is known for songs including Artical Don, Border Clash, and Cover Me, featuring Tinga Stewart. The deejay also had a major role in the local action movie Third World Cop in 1999.

He is is currently serving a life sentence for the 2009 murder of Ricardo “Ricky Trooper” Johnson.

He must serve at least 25 years in prison before he is eligible to be considered for release on parole.

His son, Jahneil, and co-convict Dennis Clayton, who are also serving life sentences, will each have to serve 15 years behind bars before being eligible for parole.