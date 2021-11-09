Nklyne mourns mom's murder

ON-THE-RISE singjay Nklyne is mourning the death of his mother, who was kidnapped and murdered in Manchester on Friday.

The dancehall artiste, who is also a popular YouTuber with more than 410,000 subscribers, made a video yesterday discussing the ordeal.

“…As you can see, mi deh yah wid a bottle a water. Mi nah get drunk or smoke…mi just haffi face the pain head-on. The situation 'eff up'.

“Mi know people wah know waah gwaan weh justice concerned or weh the police dem a investigate or whatever…The main thing weh mi a think 'bout is, mi want the detective dem weh a investigate fi tek it real serious 'cause this is an opportunity fi dem fi show seh dem can do dem job and dem can deliver justice,” he said in part.

According to official police reports, 54-year-old Lorna Lake was taken from her one-bedroom dwelling, along with her common-law husband, approximately 9:00 pm on Friday night by a robber demanding money. The perpetrator then took them outside and tied them up in nearby bushes, where Lake's common-law husband was brutally beaten. It is reported that he pretended to be dead, and Lake was taken to the adjoining community of Blenheim. Her partially nude, bruised body was discovered hours later.

Attempts by the Jamaica Observer to speak with Nklyne proved futile.

Since the ordeal, Nklyne's girlfriend, who is commonly known as Nicki and shares the YouTube channel with him, has deleted all her posts from Instagram.

On Sunday she posted the crying, candle, and dove emojis to her story.

Lake was featured in one of the couple's videos 10 months ago. Lake's other sons, Twi and Vinch, are also YouTubers.

Nklyne recently released an EP titled Stardom. His other tracks include B onnie & Klyne, Guard, Badmind, and Friends.