No blood for Benton

DANCER Benton Morris has still not received a blood transfusion, despite many donors coming forward to assist.

The Jamaica Observer highlighted his call for donations of the rare O negative blood type a week ago to alleviate the symptoms of aplastic anaemia from which he suffers. However, since then he has not received the transfusions he requires.

“Up to Sunday I received three receipts from persons who have donated blood on my behalf, but the Blood Bank said they are not releasing anymore as I am not considered an emergency,” Morris told the Observer.

The former dancer with the National Dance Theatre Company of Jamaica (NDTC), who is now a member of the international touring company of the hit Disney musical The Lion King, said he is currently trying to increase his blood count from the dangerous levels to which it plummeted two weeks ago, in order to leave the country and seek treatment.

“Right now, I'm trying to stay healthy by eating up my greens like kale and callaloo and drinking lots of beetroot juice, hoping that it will bring up by blood count. The last time I tested my levels had gone up to seven, this was up from four where they were when I got sick. But it should be at 18, so I still have a far way to go. I'm just trying to get healthy so I can fly back to Holland and get treated... I really don't understand what is happening. A friend even went to donate and they told her that they can't find me because I left the hospital. The truth is, they have been communicating with me and family members, so I really don't know. I don't,” Morris said.

The Blood Bank did not get back to the Observer up to press time after being contacted.

Morris is looking forward to the transfusions in order to get well so that he can resume rehearsals for The Lion King at the end of November. The international tcompany is expected to tour South Korea at the end of the year and Morris hopes his current illness will not prevent him from making the trip.