No holding back for singer Robert Minott

Singer Robert Minott is ecstatic about his latest project, Can't Hold Back , featuring Mr Lexx.

“The feedback has been phenomenal so far, so much so that we will be releasing a video soon to push the single. The video was filmed in Burbank and Venice, California, and Mr Lexx did his part in Jamaica; it was a multi-national effort, done in different parts of the globe. I am very excited about the project, the sales have been great on the single; we are expecting great things,” Robert Minott said.

Can't Hold Back is produced by Kirk “Kirkledove” Bennett and was released on the Germany-based Wolf Entertainment Group label four months ago.

The song is the lead single from his 13-track album, Rasta Funk, which was released on July 5 on Wolf Entertainment Group.

“The album is trending big in countries like France and Germany. The album itself is a masterpiece with great work by producers such as Sly and Robbie, Kirk Bennett, and John Zych from Earthtone Music production who is a great musician whom I admired a great deal,” he said.

Minott previously scored a top 10 Billboard R&B/reggae/dancehall song titled Playa Playa over a decade ago. A nephew of legendary dancehall singer Sugar Minott, he was raised in Mona Heights, St Andrew, and migrated to the United States as a teenager.

In addition to Playa Playa, his songs include Irie, done with Bunny Rugs, and Roll It, a collaboration with Elephant Man.