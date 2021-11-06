NO JOKING MATTER
Charlie Chaplin on malicious destruction rapSaturday, November 06, 2021
BY KEDIESHA PERRY
Hugh Wildman, attorney-at-law representing veteran deejay Charlie Chaplin, said he is prepared to defend his client innocence when they return to the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court in Half-Way-Tree, St Andrew, on December 7.
“We have a very good case. The prosecution has yet to present evidence to support their claim so we're as confident as we can be,” Wildman told the Jamaica Observer yesterday.
Charlie Chaplin (given name Dr Richard Bennett) is facing charges for malicious destruction of property. When he appeared before the court on Thursday, he pleaded not guilty. He was offered $50,000 station bail and ordered not to contact the complainant.
According to reports, it is alleged that the entertainer intervened in a dispute between his daughter and one of her neighbours at her Corporate Area apartment complex.
It is further alleged that the complainant parked his car in a parking spot designated for the deejay, who became furious. Chaplin, it is alleged, damaged the complainant's vehicle, who reported the matter to the police.
Wildman said his clients remain in high spirits regardless of the allegations.
“My client is OK. He's quite fine; there's nothing wrong with him,” he said.
Chaplin started his career in 1980 with U-Roy's Stur-Gav sound system. He is known for songs like Que Dem, Off A Shape, and Cry Blood.
In 2013, he was conferred with the Order of Distinction for his contribution to the development of Jamaican music.
