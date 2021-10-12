No Love for Saroya

A relationship that went sour inspired singer Saroya to write No Love , her latest single. As stressful as their time together was, she found relief in song reflecting on that trying period.

“It's based on a relationship I had not too long ago, and I had to fight my way out of it,” said Saroya.

Co-produced by Donovan Brown Jr of A Creative Flo Productions and Ronnie of NewVineYards Studios, No Love was recently released.

It marks Saroya's return to the recording scene after one year on the sidelines.

Born in the Bronx to Jamaican parents, she remembers listening to the sounds of Bob Marley and Sizzla in her home. Her personal playlist includes songs by Chris Brown, Jasmine Sullivan, Busy Signal and Vybz Kartel.

Three years ago, Saroya launched her recording career with the song No GameZ.

She credits an appreciation for diverse artistes for her eclectic sound and delivery.

“Well, I would say I am a little bit of oldschool and pop, but also R&B and hip hop,” she said.