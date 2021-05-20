No 'Ochi' Jazz Fest

JUNE has traditionally been known as Jazz Month in Jamaica, but for the second year running there will be no Jamaica Ocho Rios Jazz Festival.

The organisers of the event have decided that they will forego the festival due to the ongoing health crisis caused by the coronavirus.

Festival chair, jazz chanteuse Dr Myrna Hague Bradshaw, told the Jamaica Observer that the country is still not open to live music so plans have been shelved for June, but other events could come later in the year.

“Yes, June is Jazz Month, but unfortunately there will be no Jamaica Ocho Rios Jazz Festival. Last year we staged a virtual symposium in October and we are looking at some form of celebrations later this year. It might be the symposium later this year as well as a musical event, we still haven't decided on the details just yet, so we're not sure of the how it will work out, but something is coming,” she said.

Hague Bradshaw noted that the interest is still there from patrons, potential sponsors and collaborators, whom she said, have calling to inquire about the festival.

“The truth is people are still scared and many not sure if they are ready to go out. Plus June is around the corner and there is really no time to plan. Jazz events tend to attract smaller audiences, but it would still not be practical at this time. So we're taking the time to breathe and gather ourselves and then when thing return to some degree of normality that will be a good time. Remember this thing is global and so a lot of countries where our artistes and patrons come from are still under lockdown, so let's just catch our breath, enjoy the music in whatever way. We will just have to take it when we can get it,” she added.

Jamaica Ocho Rios Jazz Festival was founded by Hague Bradshaw and her late husband, big band conductor, trumpeter, and arranger Sonny Bradshaw. The festival — which boasts a number of events on the north coast as well as the Corporate Area — has become a standard on the annual entertainment calendar with a jazz purist formula.