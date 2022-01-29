No play thing for Sasique

Early in her career, Sasique followed the path of her heroes Lady Saw and Patra by releasing a number of outrageous songs. Previously known as Mystique, she was prepared to shock at any cost.

She returns to those roots on Nuh Dolly House, a sexually-charged song produced by Hype International Records.

“I'm an all-rounder, I do a little bit of everything but mostly hardcore,” said Sasique. “When I started, I was very raunchy and explicit but I have toned down a bit.”

Nuh Dolly House is one of three songs she has on the market. The others are Lend Him It and Whine And Dip, done with Mr Lexx.

Born Markella Allen in Kingston, Sasique spent her most of her childhood in Williamsfield, St Elizabeth, and Montego Bay. It was not long after returning to the capital that she got involved in music, entering the Magnum Kings And Queens of Dancehall talent contest in 2012.

She also recorded songs for producers including Steven Ventura. Her early singles include Children Are Dying and Natural Mystic Blowing.

Doing message songs gave dancehall fans a different side of the saucy deejay.

“Yuh can't jus' get up and do the same thing every day. I wanted to show I was versatile,” said Sasique.

— Howard Campbell