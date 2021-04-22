No podium finish for Bolt

USAIN Bolt Presents: Clockwork Riddim, a project spearheaded by the former Olympian, lost out for a podium finish on the US Current Reggae Albums chart.

The 16-track set, released on April 9 by A-Team Lifestyle, debuts at number 16 on the sales-driven chart which is only available via subscription to MRC Data. It includes songs by Christopher Martin, Charly Black, Ajji, ZJ Liquid, Vybz Kartel and Teejay.

Bolt made his production debut two years ago with the Olympe Rosé rhythm.

Elsewhere on the US Current Reggae Albums chart there are several debuts including this week's chart-topper The Bridge by Oregon-based trio Indubious, which sold 256 copies in its opening week.

The Bridge was released April 9 via Easy Star Records. It has 13 tracks, including collaborations with Jah9, Anthony B, and Sizzla.

Xesperience, a seven-song EP by producer Week.Day featuring deejay Knaxx, opens at 17. Released April 9 via Tru Ambassador Next Generation label its tracks include Like You, Sunflower and All Out.

Victory Rock Riddim by Kabaka Pyramid's Bebble Rock Music starts its journey at 14. It has songs including Victory Rock by Alaine, Stronger (Romain Virgo), What is Life (Bugle), and Without Love (Kumar).

Singer Nature Ellis enters at 11 with his third studio effort Revolution Choice. The nine-track features the Luciano collaboration To Jah.

Diamonds are Forever Vol 1, a two-LP deluxe vinyl edition by Bob Marley which was released by 1st and 15th Productions Inc, jumps into the chart at 10th place. To date, it has sold 70 copies. Its songs include Natural Mystic, Trench Town Rock, Lively Up Yourself, and Chances Are.

Live at the Rainbow, 4th June 1977 by Bob Marley and the Wailers rises from seven to two, while the long-running Tropical House Cruises to Jamaica: The Reggae Collector's Edition leaps from 16 to three, selling an additional 84 copies. Its current total is 3,852.

Higher Place by Skip Marley dips to four, Look For the Good by Jason Mraz slips to five, Flores Y Burbujas by El Natty Combo slides down three spots to six, and Songs of Freedom: The Island Years by Bob Marley backtracks to seven.

Upside Down 2020 by Buju Banton rises from 20 to eight, and Welcome to Treasure Island by JC and The Reggae Starzz is at nine.

On the streaming-driven Billboard Reggae Albums chart Bob Marley and the Wailers clock 67 weeks in the number one spot with Legend while Best of Shaggy: The Boombastic Collection by Shaggy, and Dutty Classics Collection by Sean Paul are numbers two and three, respectively.

Set in Stone and World on Fire by Stick Figure are four and five, respectively, while Greatest Hits by UB40 is number six.

Gold and Exodus by Bob Marley and the Wailers are seven and eight, # 7 DJ (7 Dias En Jamaica) by Maluma is nine, and Skip Marley's Higher Place rebounds to 10.

On regional charts, a remake of Neil Diamond's Sweet Caroline by Lukie D takes over the number one spot on the Foundation Radio Network (New York) Top 30 Music chart.

Riding for a Fall by Lady Tia is number one on the South Florida Reggae chart.