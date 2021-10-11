Noah Issa GETS 'RUDE AWAKENING'Monday, October 11, 2021
|
BY KEVIN JACKSON
|
Singer Noah Issa released his debut album Rude Awakening on October 1. He says the project serves as an introduction to his work.
“This album is just an introduction to me as an artiste. It showcases a few different styles of mine and fuses together genres like reggae, dub, dancehall, hip hop and electronic music. It combines psychedelic soundscapes and textures with traditional elements of dub, reggae and dancehall while also incorporating the high energy and physicality of electronic music,” Issa, 29, told the Jamaica Observer.
He explained the album's title.
“Well, first I made the song Rude Awakening which I started by building a riddim which was kind of a fusion of ska, reggae, and electronic music. Once I wrote the lyrics, it just seemed obvious to me that I should also use that title and concept for the entire album,” said Issa.
The album has 11 tracks, all written, produced, mixed, engineered and mastered by Issa. He also played all instruments on the tracks.
“I've been making music for about 18 years. I started writing lyrics very early on in my life and then I started making beats shortly after that and eventually started crafting together full songs and also creating graphics and videos to go along with the music. Sonically, there are many styles I like to explore and mix together, so I'm looking forward to collaborating with other local musicians. I also started my own record label so I hope to use that platform that shine a light on all the talent that Jamaica has to offer,” he said.
Among the tracks on the album are Broken Wings, Overdose, No Long Talking, Circles, Naked Birds, Eyes Closed, Body Language, and Drifter.
Issa made his debut five years ago with New Stylie (a fusion of dancehall, dub, trap and experimental EDM), which was featured on BBC 1Xtra's Diplo and Friends compilation.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy