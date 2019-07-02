Noddy Virtue shines at gala

NODDY Virtue delivered a splendid set at the 10th Anniversary Gala of the Miss Dream Castle Pageant held in the Diamond Room of the Royal Regency Hotel in New York on Saturday night.

The 42-year-old St Elizabeth native, who was a runner-up in the televised talent show Digicel Rising Stars in 2005, began his set with Marc Anthony's You Sang to Me before going into Jimmy Cliff's Rebel in Me.

During his performance, Virtue worked the stage while displaying sharp footwork and had the fair-sized gathering 'eating out of his hands'.

He closed his set with a rousing rendition of Bon Jovi's Bed of Roses as he presented several female patrons with red roses.

Earlier, veteran reggae singer Tinga Stewart opened his set with After All Is Said And Done, then eased into Cover Me and Inside My Heart. He closed his set, delivering his festival-winning entry Play De Music, which had the captive audience singing along.

On the heels of Stewart's departure, American R&B group Ray, Goodman & Brown was introduced by emcee Lyndon Taylor.

The group performed a number of hits, including Girls, Love on a Two Way Street, Special Lady, Inside of You, Happy Anniversary and Sexy Mama, which were well- received.

American singers Natasha and Petawane were also on the show.

Proceeds from the event will go towards the Dream Castle Foundation which seeks to assist underprivileged children in Jamaica with their education.

— Mark Cummings