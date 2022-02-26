Non-stop vibes on deck

With the aim of providing mental relief during the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic, the promoters of the weekly Friday series Vibes on Deck (VOD) have found a winning formula.

Held at South Deck, Vibes on Deck continues to attract a decent number of patrons, comprising tertiary students and young professionals.

Romier McCarthy, who has been involved in event promotion, is one of the promoters of Vibes on Deck.

“We started hosting VOD due to an overwhelming request by our loyal patrons to provide mental relief during the pandemic. Persons just wanted to come out and have a good time while relaxing with their friends,” said McCarthy.

The series kicked off last October and has been growing since.

“The evenings have grown tremendously over the past couple months and most importantly, organically. We take the time out to extend our gratitude to the loyal patrons,” said McCarthy.

McCarthy explained what has contributed to the success of the event.

“Well, we pioneered the way for promoters to extend their product to the masses through a unique partnership with South Deck restaurant and bar whilst providing quality and responsible entertainment. Now we are here to stay.”

Said McCarthy, “Seeing Jamaican culture and entertainment back on display is quite nostalgic. We've seen the likes of dancehall artistes Laa-Lee, Chi Ching Ching and Teejay in attendance and many others. We've even seen tourists in attendance.”

Some of the DJs who have played at Vibes on Deck include DJ Mac, DJ Wylyphe Unleashed, DJ Kryptic and DJ Romzinova.

“As the name suggests, vibes. It's a very laid-back setting, whether you're coming from work to grab dinner and just to just unwind or you're heading back out on a Friday night. This is where friends and familiar faces can come and vibe,” McCarthy added.