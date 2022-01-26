Nooks tops Florida chart

Veteran singer George Nooks tops the South Florida Reggae chart for a third week with a cover of the gospel standard Through it All.

Released by Tad's Records, the song recently peaked at number two on the Foundation Radio Network (New York) Music chart.

Nooks, who in the 1970s recorded as deejay Prince Mohammed, is also known for chart-topping hits including Hero, God is Standing By, Ride out Your Storm, How Great Thou Art and Bridge Over Troubled Water.

On the Billboard R&B Singles Sales charts, Nooks took Real Man to 55 in 1996. However, on the Billboard Reggae Albums chart, he has had one entry to date, Ride Out Your Storm, which rose to four in 2016. The album made it to 22 on the Top Gospel Albums chart.

Beres Hammond takes over the number one spot on the Foundation Radio Network (New York) Music chart with Me Deh Yah Again featuring Wickerman. This is Hammond's second chart-topper within the past year. God is Love featuring Popcaan rose to the top of the South Florida chart last year.

On the Billboard Reggae albums chart, Bob Marley and the Wailers log 107 weeks in the number one spot with Legend: The Best of Bob Marley and the Wailers.

Best of Shaggy: The Boombastic Collection by Shaggy holds the number two spot, while Dutty Classics Collection by Sean Paul inches up to number three.

Jason Mraz's Look for the Good backtracks to number four, while Live at Red Rocks by Rebelution dips to six.

Set in Stone and World on Fire by Stick Figure are seven and eight, respectively, while Mad Love: The Prequel by Sean Paul re-enters at nine.

Masicka continues to make his presence felt as 438 is 10, clocking seven weeks inside the top 10.

Moving to other Billboard charts, Nostalgico by Rvssian featuring Rauw Alejandro and Chris Brown is firm at 153 on the Global 200, while No Lie by Sean Paul and Dua Lipa re-enters at 190.

On Global Excluding US chart, Nostalgico dips from 116 to 123, while No Lie rises from 139 to 123. Cheap Thrills by Sia featuring Sean Paul moves up from 183 to 178.

On the Billboard Latin charts, Nostalgico by Rvssian, Rauw Alejandro and Chris Brown has received a new lease on life. On Hot Latin Songs, it moves from 17 to 14, while rising three places from 18 to 15 on Latin Airplay. On Latin Pop Airplay, it inches up from four to three, while staying put at ten on Latin Rhythm Airplay.

On the Rebel Vibez Top Ten Canadian Reggae chart, JUNO Award-winning singer Kirk Diamond logs six weeks at number one with Most High.