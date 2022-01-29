Nova Skyi is feeling Nice

UK-BASED recording artiste Nova Skyi believes her single, Nice , will be a crossover hit and take her to new heights in the dancehall stratosphere. It features female British acts Black Rose and Simma.

Skyi is of Jamaican parentage and professes a love for all things Jamaican, especially the music. As she puts it, she was fed a steady diet of reggae, lovers rock and 'bashment' music while growing up.

“This single is a representation of some things that are very important to me. It features three female artistes that are of Jamaican descent. I'm a big supporter of working with other artistes, female empowerment and building Jamaican talent and we were also able to shoot the video in Negril. Just being able to come home, as we consider Jamaica as home, was a big plus for us,” Skyi told the Jamaica Observer.

“After the studio session for recording Nice, we knew that would be the next single out for us. The feedback was good. We had a dance competition across social media for it that went well. It has premiered on local radio stations and so the decision to do a video in Jamaica was the just the right fit. Once the video is out, we will be doing more performances and interviews to get the word out on the single,” Skyi continued.

Nice was released on February 10, 2021 on Brownbossmuzik label.

Skyi is also looking forward to working with young and established Jamaican acts as part of different projects that she is associated with.

“I got a chance to link up with Sizzla Kalonji and we are in discussions to work on some projects. I'm really liking what Shenseea is doing now and I just love Spice. I admire Popcaan as he's not shy to work with other artistes. I have projects lined up for soundtracks for a movie titled the Underground, plus a few TV series as well as my record label and you can't have a record label and not have Jamaican artistes on it,” Skyi added.