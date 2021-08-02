Novel-T shares a thing or two

Despite a contraction of the music scene last year due to the novel coronavirus, singer Novel-T experienced a career surge with two number one songs in South Florida. Last week, she maintained that momentum when Two Makes One topped the South Florida Reggae Chart for a second week running.

The song is produced by her husband Howard “Perry” Ricketts, who also directed her on Keep it Moving, one of her chart-toppers last year. Two Makes One is done for their P And N Publishing company.

“It's always good to have a team of people around you that you are familiar and comfortable with, because there's an element of trust. You can rely on them to be a good support for you, and to give honest feedback and guidance,” said Novel-T. “It's good to collaborate with a team that has each other's back and are in sync, vibrating on the same level. Only great things can come from that.”

A trumpeter, Ricketts is a veteran of the South Florida reggae beat. He was a member of The Mighty Vikings and Byron Lee and The Dragonaires, and works regularly with producer Willie Lindo, another key player in Sunshine State reggae.

From the August Town area of St Andrew, Novelette Fellows (Novel-T's real name) cut her teeth on the live scene in Jamaica during the 1990s. She continued performing after moving to Florida, appearing on a number of Diaspora gigs before launching her recording career about 10 years ago.

Tough Like A Diamond, produced by Chyna Nicole, gave her the first number one song in 2019. The Hopeton Lindo-produced Love Won't Let us Wait (with Peter G) is Novel-T's other number one.

Though Two Makes One confirms her status as an artiste to be reckoned with, she admits there is still work to be done.

“There is always room for improvement… I'm always working on finding ways to improve my craft and to enhance the quality of my work. Always seeking nuggets of information or skills that will help me become an even better person overall, and a better artiste,” said Novel-T. “If I stop seeking to learn more, or becoming better at what I do, then I will know it's time to throw in the towel. But that time has not yet come.”