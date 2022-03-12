Nuff vibes at Toco Loco

TOCO Loco Fete Lyme, held at Janga's Sound Bar in St Andrew, was the place to be for soca-starved patrons on Ash Wednesday.

Soca was in the air as patrons danced throughout the evening to anthems from soca heavyweights, including Machel Montano, Bunji Garlin, and Kes The Band.

DJ Narity gave instructions to the patrons on how to Palance to JW & Blaze's song Palance, which sent them into a frenzy. After a session of 'palancing', the deejay gave the soca lovers no time to cool down.

He switched the script with a few dancehall selections such as Cristale's Bong Bing ft Laa Lee, Ambala (Squash), and Verified Choppa 2 (Marksman).

Business process outsourcing (BPO) trainer Sade Brooks was elated to be in attendance at Toco Loco Fete Lyme.

“I long for this; seeing people enjoying themselves, this is good. I like the fact that event gave me the opportunity to hear some great soca music. I love soca because of the beat and rhythm of the music,” she said.

Sanjay Blake, promoter of the event, was also pleased with the event.

“Soca offers you the flexibility to really enjoy yourself. It pushes you to join in and want to have fun. With a cooler fete, it even propels that behaviour even more. If it's soca our patrons want, we will definitely give them more soca,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

He continued, “My highlight of the event was when I was in the parking lot and one of the DJs was playing Bunji Garlin Differentology ( Ready Fi Di Road) and then he stopped playing the music for a moment and everyone started singing out at the top of their voices. I could hear word for word what everyone was saying and that was great feeling.”

Blake explained that the decision was made to host the lyme in order to keep the momentum of the brand going.

“We couldn't have gone without another month without making persons know that we are still active and that we are still here. It's more than an event, it's an experience and we have proven that each time we have a staging. Persons leave with an expectation of wanting more and asking when is the next one. I believe Toco Loco always achieve the expectations of both first and returning patrons attending the event,” he said.

According to the promoter, he and his team eagerly await the announcement from Prime Minister Andrew Holness in regards to the reopening of the entertainment sector.

“We want to return to the good ole days, in terms of being a cooler fete. But the lyme is something that give patrons a taste and keep the brand going. I can guarantee if we get the right announcement we are looking for, we are planning a massive one in the summer. We are planning something that has never been done in Jamaica. It's going to be crazy!” said Blake.