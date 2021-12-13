Nuh Rush teams with Queen Ifrica

THE contentious issue of sexual predators is the focus of Queen Ifrica's latest single, Predator's Paradise . It was released on October 22 on the Nuh Rush Records imprint.

“Working on this track with Queen Ifrica was super easy. She loved the idea and the plans we had around the project. Big shout out to Tony Rebel who played a great role getting myself and the team connected with the queen,” said Junior “I Am Nuh Rush” Brown, principal of the label.

Brown, who hails from Homestead in Spanish Town, said his music reflects reality.

“Growing up in the ghetto was a 24-hour reality check and so as a producer it affects the music we produced but for me, it's always more joy to produce real reggae music,” he said.

Predator's Paradise is available on all digital platforms and is being distributed by Tuff Gong International.

He is also promoting the Redemption Project rhythm, which includes Queen Ifrica, Busy Signal, and Lutan Fyah.