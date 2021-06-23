Nylon elated at tourism's rebound

EMERGING singer Nylon welcomes the news that Jamaica's tourism sector, which had been hard hit by novel coronavirus pandemic, is on the rebound.

“I am so excited and happy to hear the number of tourists visiting the island, despite all the talk that it would have been hard for this sector to get back on its feet,” said Nylon, 24, a wedding coordinator at Sandals Royal Caribbean in Montego Bay, St James.

On Monday, Minister of Tourism Edmund Bartlett announced that Jamaica has recorded close to one million visitors since reopening to tourism in June 2020. He said some 816,632 tourists have visited the island since June 14, 2020 with 510,000 or 62 per cent of these visitors arriving in Jamaica since January this year. The sector earned US$1.312 billion since its reopening.

Nylon recalled that during the onset of the novel coronavirus pandemic, she was not spared.

“For me, I was at home for four months. It was a struggle but my company, Sandals, did everything they could to help and this include giving us a percentage of our basic pay. I went back to work in July 20, 2020 and the feeling is so good knowing that we will regain some of what we have lost,” she told the Jamaica Observer.

“One of my dreams was to work at Sandals. Growing up one is always hearing about Butch Stewart and his success stories. Sandals is synonymous with quality and being there would give me the opportunity to learn more about fully preparing myself for the world of work,” continued Nylon, who has been at the five-star resort for the past four years.

Founded in 1981 by Stewart, Sandals Resorts operates all-inclusive resorts for couples in the Caribbean and part of Sandals Resorts International. Stewart died on January 4, 2021. He was 79. The operations are now headed by his son, Adam.

A month ago Nylon released her latest project, Friends of a Soldier, on Burnt Out Record label located in Flankers, Montego Bay.

“This is definitely one of my songs for this summer because it is a time when everyone has to face their individual task like a soldier. I have learnt to be a soldier mentally and physically because it is rough out there,” she said.

Nylon (whose given name is Joseann Plummer) hails from Warsop in Trelawny. She is a former head girl of Albert Town High. She relocated to Montego Bay in 2016.

She made her musical debut in January 2019 with Take It Slow. Her other songs include Dying, and Rise Up featuring Ashani.

Nylon hopes to release an EP at the end of the year.