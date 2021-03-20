O'Frass concerned about COVID spike

Canada-based record producer O'Frass is expressing concern for Jamaica's entertainment industry should the Government decide to shut down the island given the spike in COVID-19 cases.

“As a Jamaican this is worrying, especially for entertainment, in particular young entertainers. I have made plans ahead of this coming summer to produce four young Jamaican artistes, two of whom have songs on my label,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

“Last year they had problems going to studio and even had to leave because of the curfew hours implemented,” he continued.

As of yesterday, Jamaica recorded nearly 33,000 positive cases with more than 500 deaths.

Currently, an islandwide 8:00 pm to 5:00 am curfew is in effect. All funerals have been postponed until March 22 and no gathering should be more than 10 people.

O'Frass said, however, Canada had a different story.

“Only two weeks ago, the Canadian federal government brought good news, indicating the reopening of entertainment spots such a Wonderland and the possibility of Caribana, a summer carnival event being held this year,” he said.

He encouraged Jamaicans to follow the protocols, wash their hands regularly and wear masks.

O' Frass, given name O'Neil Nembhard, was born in Duhaney Park, Kingston. He started out as a singjay releasing his first song, Highgrade ft Synnikal and King David, on his MDB (Magical Dope Boy) label in 2014.

Now in his early 20s, he attended Jonathan Grant High in Spanish Town, St Catherine, where he developed a love for music.

“Once you have the passion for it, it can happen. I learnt from the Internet and from other producer both theory and spending time in the studios in Canada,” he said.

O'Frass began producing of his label in 2013. His first assignment was Slavery Abolish by K-Sling. Other songs include My Scheme (Raminus), Stinger Boy (Blak Ryno) and Give Thanks to Life (Venomus).

With seven years experience as a producer, he is working on a single titled TY 2000 — a tribute to his dad — and a seven-track EP, You Know The Vibes (Vol 1) to be released before year end.