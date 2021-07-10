DANCEHALL deejay Red Rat is tight-lipped about ongoing legal action being taken against American singer Chris Brown for allegedly infringing on the copyright of his song Tight Up Skirt.

“At this time it's not possible to speak about a pending case,” he told the Jamaica Observer yesterday.

Produced by Andrew “Buccaneer” Bradford for the Opera House label, Tight Up Skirt was number one on local charts in 1997. It was also featured on Red Rat's debut album for Greensleeves Records' Oh No… It's Red Rat.

United Kingdom-based Greensleeves Publishing Ltd was acquired by VP Records in 2008.

Earlier this week, news broke that Greensleeves was suing Brown for US$1.5 million for copyright infringement. The company argues that the American singer used the same hook from Tight Up Skirt in his 2017 song Privacy from the Heartbreak on a Full Moon album.

Despite refusing to comment on the issue, Red Rat spoke with the Observer about the song in an exclusive interview in 2017.

“Ever since Chris Brown was in the studio recording the song Privacy and posted it on social media, I have been getting many calls left and right from many people asking me about my thoughts regarding him sampling Tight Up Skirt, and all I can say is: 'Give God all the glory,' “ Red Rat was quoted as saying three weeks after Brown released his single.

“I think that because Chris Brown, who is one of the biggest pop stars globally, feeling the need to sample a piece of Tight Up Skirt only shows how much he loves and respects Red Rat and his catalogue. It also shows how much of a fan he is to the music,” he continued.

In 2013 dancehall singjay Samantha J also sampled the 90s hit with her remake titled Tight Skirt. She subsequently won the 2014 Youth View Award for Favourite Breakout Celebrity with the track.

Red Rat (given name: Wallace Wilson) emerged on the music scene in 1996 with the hit song Shelly Ann. His other songs include Dwayne, Charlene, Italee, and Big Man Little Yute.

This isn't the first time a Jamaican song has been the centre of contention in an overseas court.

In December 2019, American singer Miley Cyrus settled a copyright infringement lawsuit which involved Flourgon's We Run Things, which he recorded in 1988. She used the deejay's song in her 2013 hit We Can't Stop. The deejay settled for an undisclosed sum of money.