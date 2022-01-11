Ojay has high hopes

While Shanice's Combo Boss has been receiving rave reviews, producer Ojay On The Beat hopes that it can be remixed by an established entertainer in the future.

“I actually have high hopes and would love to even remix this track with a veteran dancehall artiste and market it in different regions, not just dancehall — even to do the song in a different language,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

Combo Boss was released on December 10.

The track, which has been gaining much attention on social media, was a collaborative effort with Slickwidit Productions.

The music video, which was released five days ago, already has over 275,000 views on YouTube.

The connection with Shanice was made through popular disc jock DJ Shane through a WhatsApp conversation, and the rest is history.

“I have high hopes and believe that this track can make it on the airwaves. And we can continue to work with Miss Wilson [Shanice] and expand on her talent, not just as a party promoter but also as a full-time entertainer,” the producer, whose given name is Josimar Ellis, added.

On his musical journey since 2012, Ojay On The Beat took the professional route in 2014/ 2015 when he began registering tracks and trademarks, giving credit to Davion Campbell from Blakyaad Productions who saw his talent and gave him a chance in music.

Ojay On The Beat says the year 2022 will be a productive one for him, with multiple projects in the pipeline.

“I'm actually working on some albums and EP with many different mainstream artistes. So, there's some new products coming to the listeners' ears, just hope everyone can take the time out to listen what I have. It's going to be a bit different from the normal dancehall music we all know and [are] used to hearing everyday,” he said.