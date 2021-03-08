Oliver Mair announces UWI scholarship

Oliver Mair announces UWI scholarshipMonday, March 08, 2021
|
BY HOWARD CAMPBELL
|
The Consul General in Miami and the Louise Bennett-Coverley Heritage Council have awarded a scholarship for a student to attend the Reggae Studies Unit at The University of the West Indies (UWI), Mona Campus.
Oliver Mair, Jamaica's Consul General to Miami, told the Jamaica Observer that details of the scholarship are yet to be finalised, but talks between his office and administrators at the UWI are advanced.
Partial funding for the scholarship will come from sponsors for Reggae Strong Celebration, a concert held in South Florida during February, celebrated by Jamaicans as Reggae Month.
“We want to give back to the (music) industry. We are putting on a concert but we also want to give back,” said Mair.
Launched in South Florida 14 years ago, the Louise Bennett-Coverley Heritage Council's primary objective is to help preserve the legacy of the legendary folklorist who died in 2006.
An initiative of Professor Carolyn Cooper, the Reggae Studies Unit was officially launched in 1994 to, among other things, “increase reggae-related research and teaching in diverse areas such as film studies, musicology and dance in the Faculty of Humanities.”
The consul general's office teamed with Reggae Global Entertainment and International Celebration of Reggae Music to stage the inaugural Reggae Strong Celebration which took place February 28 in Dania Beach.
It saw performances from reggae acts based in South Florida including Ed Robinson, Wayne Armond, A J Brown, Pluto Shervington, Steve Higgins, Michael Harris, The Tennors and Sons of Mystro.
Shervington, known for classic songs like Dat, Your Honour and Ram Goat Liver, was one of three persons who received a Lifetime Achievement Award. The others were drummers Paul Douglas of The Maytals and Desmond Gaynor of Sagittarius Band.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy