Omari bats for education

West Indian cricketer-turned-reggae singer Omari Banks is looking to bowl over his listeners with Educate Us , which addresses pressing social issues.

“My intention with this track is to try and shed some light on the people who are still sceptical to the effects of colonialism and the miseducation we have experienced. It's about time we wake up and see life for what it is; understanding a true reality of self and the foundation of healthy progress as a people,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

Self-produced on his Big Banko Music imprint, Educate Us is co-arranged by Jamaican bass player Michael Fletcher and saxophonist Dean Fraser. It was released on July 2.

The son of Anguillan music legend Bankie Banx, Banks's first international exposure came through sports. He represented the West Indies cricket team in 10 Test matches and played first-class matches for the Leeward Islands and Leicestershire.

Banks retired from cricket in 2011. A year later, he released Move On, his first song.

A past student of Albena Lake Hodge Comprehensive School, the former sportsman has been enjoying his full-time career as an artiste.

“It has been my full-time career for the past 12 years. I love what I do and retired to do so. Making music is a very liberating experience. Many thought it would be just a phase, but with the backdrop of always playing music and a dad who was an artiste, I always knew it was time,” Omari added.

Since the start of his career, Omari says he has garnered much anticipated support from fans.

“People love my music all over the world. When I first started, people weren't sure if I really wanted to go down this [path] as it takes time to build a music career, but now they're saying 'what took you so long?' he added.

With Jamaican friends and colleagues, including Chris Gayle, Cat Coore, Wavell Hinds, Steven Stanley, Michael Fletcher, Ottmar Campbell, Benjamin Myaz, Carlton Baugh Jr, and Nikita Campbell, the singer says his last visit to the island was 2019.

He will be touring sections of the United States, as well as working on an album in coming months.

He is not the first West Indian cricketer to try his hand at music.

In 2016, Trinidadian cricketer Dwayne Bravo ruled the airwaves with his hit song, Champion. His West Indies teammate, Jamaica's Andre Russell, who operates under the moniker Dre Russ, had fair success with Sweetheart and Sweet Whine back in 2014. The latter is a collaboration with dancehall artiste Beenie Man.