JAMAICAN-BORN actor Micheal Ward was surprised when he was declared winner in the Best Performance in a TV Show/Film category of the Music of Black Origin (MOBO) awards recently.

The ceremony was held at the Coventry Building Society Arena in England. Ward was not in attendance.

“Honestly, I feel blessed. I didn't expect to even win this award. It's a huge accomplishment to win two MOBOs consecutively for two different roles,” Ward shared in an interview with the Jamaica Observer.

Ward won for his role as Franklyn Cooper in Oscar-award-winning director Steve McQueen's British anthology series Small Axe. Last year, he won for his role as Marco in the British musical crime drama Blue Story.

“For me, the fact that I won for two different characters consecutively, I think it means that we are making the right choices, me and my team. We're telling the right stories; we've got a strong fan base — people who really root for me and see themselves in my characters, and can relate to them. I'm extremely humbled to know that my fans back me even when I don't back myself,” said Ward.

Other nominees in the Best Performance in a TV Show/Film category were: Ashley Thomas – Them; Damson Idris – Snowfall; Daniel Kaluuya – Judas & the Black Messiah; and Letitia Wright – Small Axe.

Earlier this year, Ward was nominated for Supporting Actor for his role in Small Axe at the Virgin Media British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) and British Academy Television Craft Awards. It was his second BAFTA nomination. Last year, he won its EE Rising Star Award.

Ward was raised at St John's Road in Spanish Town. He migrated with his family to the United Kingdom at age four and worked as a model before pursuing acting.

He has appeared in several British films and television series, such as Blue Story (as Marco), Top Boy (as Jamie), The A List (as Brendan), and The Old Guard (as Lykon).

Ward recently wrapped up production on the soccer film, The Beautiful Game, which was shot in Rome. Scheduled to air on Netflix, the film is about a group of English homeless footballers who compete in the Homeless World Cup.

“I just finished a movie in Rome called The Beautiful Game with Bill Nighy and Callum Scott Howell. They're in post-production right now, so it's coming out next year. I'm also prepping for my next film with Sam Mendes and Olivia Colman and its an exciting cast. That's what I'm sinking my teeth into at the moment and I'm really enjoying the process of this,” said Ward.

The MOBO Awards are an annual British music award presentation honouring achievements in “music of black origin”, including hip hop, grime, R&B, soul, reggae, jazz, gospel, and African music. It was founded in 1996 by Kanya King.