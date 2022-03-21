On top of the world

THE music of dancehall artiste Popcaan and veteran rocksteady singer, the late Delroy Wilson, have been featured in the latest season of the Netflix drama Top Boy.

Season four of the popular drama was released on the streaming service last Friday and features an eclectic mix of music to drive the series' powerful storyline.

Among the tracks chosen by producers is Come Over, a song by British singer and songwriter Jorja Smith which features Popcaan and can be heard in episode three. Delroy Wilson's 1974 anthem Have Some Mercy has been used to enhance the plot of episode eight.

Wilson and Popcaan join a host of other acts who have been included in this season's soundtrack for Top Boy. Wilson, one of Jamaica's early child stars, died on March 6, 1995. He was 46.

Also making the cut are popular Afrobeat artiste Burna Boy, Harry Mosco, Rimon, Intik, and Central Cee.

This is not Popcaan's first appearance on the Top Boy soundtrack. The Jamaican dancehall act's song Billions, featuring fellow deejay Quada, was included in the first season's soundtrack. The album Top Boy — a selection of music inspired by the series was released in September 2019 by OVO Sound and Warner.

Top Boy is a British television crime drama series. Created and written by Ronan Bennett, the series is set on a fictional summerhouse estate in the London Borough of Hackney.

The first series was broadcast on Channel 4 over four consecutive nights in late 2011. A second series began airing on Channel 4 in August 2013. Although storylines for a third series were proposed, the series was dropped by Channel 4 in 2014.

Jamaican-born Micheal Ward won an EE Rising Star Award at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts awards (BAFTA) for his role as Jamie in season three of Top Boy.

Following interest from Canadian rapper Drake, it was announced in November 2017 that Netflix would revive the series and order a new season of 10 episodes, with both Ashley Walters and Kane Robinson reprising their roles. It is this season which was released last Friday with eight episodes.