One and only Boozy Bee

Dancehall rapper Boozy Bee is preparing to release his debut EP, One Ting, in December 2021.

The set will be 16 tracks with most of them self-produced and released on the rapper's Mr Tuckers Truckers LLC imprint.

“It's going to be 14 tracks and two skits, and it's going to have a theme around the experiences of a yardman (Jamaican) inna the US. That's why it's called One Thing, 'cause every yardman start with a one thing, a one job, a one girl, a one visa, a one item of stock. We all start at one,” he said.

The EP will feature songs including Gun Class featuring Aidonia, Shoot Em Up Baby, and Solve Any Problem.

Boozy Bee has carved out a reputation on the Los Angeles dancehall scene.

'”I sing about real things in the hustling life, the corn life...images, stories, narratives, it is not no joke thing, this is life. And my message to all yardman is, 'When you go foreign, know what you're doing! Don't just jump into it, do wicked things and get rich, and then later, your head hurts yu so much so yu caan sleep at night'... Do the right thing, survive,” he said.

Not a one-dimensional artiste, Boozy Bee said his favourite songs on the upcoming project is I Wanna Be Loved featuring Twyce. He will be officially releasing the song in October as the EP's lead single.

“Twyce is a great singer, one of my friends when I reached LA years ago. He is mad talented, he is working on his own new album but this collab is a love song that shows how big man fi deal with woman,” he said.

He critiqued the demeaning way in which dancehall artistes depict women in their songs.

“These modern-day dancehall songs have nothing to do with love, romance, black women are sexy, and we do them a disservice when we talk about our goddesses a certain way that is based only on sex. Big up black women who have fashioned their own definitions of beauty with their own inner confidence, that's why dem happier with their bodies than white women,” Boozy Bee said.

Born in Miami, Florida, to Jamaican parents, Boozy Bee attended high school in Jamaica.

He is known for songs such as Gun Class ft Aidonia, and We Getting Money ft Mavado and Jada Kiss.