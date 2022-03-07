One love for entertainers

DUB poet and social commentator Mutabaruka, and singers Luciano and Carl Dawkins were this year's recipients of the Bob Marley One Love Award held at the 7 Basics (formerly House of Dread) in St Andrew on Ash Wednesday, March 2, 2022.

Saxophonist Dean Fraser accepted the award on Luciano's behalf, as he was unavoidably absent.

Conceptualiser Clive “Busy” Campbell, head of the Masters and Celebrity football matches, said the aim of the awards were to recognise Jamaicans for their contribution to reggae music.

“This is the 41st staging of these awards,” Campbell told the Jamaica Observer. “People must recognise the contribution that these people have done for reggae music worldwide.”

Mutabaruka was pleased to be a recipient.

“I feel good about receiving this award because this is a football fraternity and we've never been given awards outside of what we do. I'm not a footballer, so obviously what we're saying as musicians has penetrated different aspects of the sports and culture fraternity, and I feel to know that a lot of people out there who are not into certain things recognise that what we're saying has validity,” Mutabaruka said.

“Bob Marley used to play football and Alan Cole was Bob Marley's good friend and he was one of the best ballers ever to leave Jamaica. So the connection is that a lot of musicians love football,” Mutabaruka added.

Mutabaruka's debut album Check It! is one of reggae's great statements.

Released in 1983 and produced by guitarist Earl “Chinna” Smith, it contained hard-hitting pieces like Witeman Country, Every Time A Ear De Sound, De System, and Butta Pan Kulcha.

'Muta' is still raising eyebrows with his take on social issues — from corrupt Jamaican politicians to rampant poverty and crime in Jamaica. For over a decade, he has hosted the Cutting Edge on Irie FM, touching hot-button topics and playing like-minded music from Jamaica, the Diaspora and Africa.

Singer Carl Dawkins was also pleased with the recognition.

“I appreci-love this. I never expected it,” he said.

The son of drummer Joseph Dawkins, Dawkins started his career in the 1970s. He is best known for the hit songs Baby I Love You, Satisfaction and Give me The Right Love.

Saxophonist Dean Fraser said Luciano deserved his acknowledgement.

“I'm accepting the award for Luciano, of course, just a pity that he couldn't make it, but this is definitely a deserving award for him, and so I really accept on his behalf and one love as usual,” Fraser added.

Luciano is known for songs including It's Me Again Jah, Lord Give Me Strength, and Carry Jah Load.