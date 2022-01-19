Onique is Worthy

THE novel coronavirus pandemic has had a negative effect on millions of people globally. Entertainers haven't been spared, with several reggae acts succumbing to complications associated with the virus.

Canada-based reggae singer Onique currently has the number nine song on the Rebel Vibez Top Ten Canadian Reggae chart with Worthy. The song was written to highlight coping with the virus.

“ Worthy was done from a perspective of 'coping'. I decided to say what I was feeling at the moment and given how desolate the time was because of the COVID with all the deaths, I started saying thank you God. But I did it in the form of worthiness,” Onique explained in an interview with the Jamaica Observer.

Worthy, released on December 2, is produced by Onique and released on the NeQz Records imprint. It is also one of two songs on the chart for the Jamaican-born singer. The other, Big Billii, a collaboration with Blistas, is number two.

“Well, so far, I am very grateful that such another significant milestone has been reached and it has been all love and good reviews from whoever takes the time to listen. From the day of inception of this song (Worthy) I knew it was impactful, very relatable and it has a deep meaning. So, the response has been great and I couldn't be more thankful of how receptive the people are,” said Onique.

Onique (real name Onique Clarke) moved to Toronto, Canada, nine years ago. He is originally from the district of Mount Moriah, a small community in St Ann which is located between Cave Valley and Spaulding. He attended the Edwin Allen High in Clarendon.

“I have only started doing music professionally for about two years now. I originally started producing for others, but given how I normally coach them when they are recording, I was constantly told that I should venture into the artist realm also. So, I entered like a year ago and it has been great,” Onique shared.

Onique has produced songs for the likes of singer Tiffany Malvo, multi-JUNO Award-winning singjay Exco Levi, Ginjah and Shane O, among others. Among his projects are the Million Smiles rhythm, Pure Soul rhythm and the Wall Fire rhythm.

Asked what he brings to the table musically, Onique shared, “Well, I like to think that I have a certain understanding of the sounds and what a good product is, but the ultimate judge of how good your product is always lies with the consumers. I try to bring good melodies, meaningful songs, good production and some other things and put it out there to be evaluated.”

He continued, “Music production for me started from high school. I never had the proper equipment to do so but I first tried with the computer keyboard, but it was way too complicated to use and when I migrated to Canada. I found myself in a position where I could acquire the proper equipment so I just started making beats and singing on them.”