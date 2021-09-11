Oral Tracey is the man

SPORTS commentator Oral Tracey is urging men to step up to the plate with his single In A Nikki House (Mickey Mouse).

“Basically, the vibes to do this song come from spending so much time at home. I used the spare time to construct a song telling the Jamaican men fi 'man up' and govern yard in all senses. I had the lyrics and made my bredrin 'Stretch' hear it, and he recommended a chorus, and I had the Mickey Mouse idea and it matched with the concept and it worked, and the rest is history,” said Tracey.

In A Nikki House (Mickey Mouse) was released a week ago on the Yellow Leo label. The song has an accompanying video which has racked up more than 22,000 views.

“The reaction has been great. It is a song that is telling Jamaican men not to be a Mickey Mouse. In Jamaica there is a slang that goes 'yu ah move like Mickey Mouse' which is not very complimentary, so hopefully, this will get men to man up and stop behaving like a cartoon character – keep your woman happy in all regards. If something fi fix in the house, the kitchen sink, the roof...whatever, as a man make sure everything is taken care of, and fix up the woman too,” said Tracey.

“Mi have friends mi observe a live like some Mickey Mouse cause their women start tek some step with them. The pandemic has been rough on a lot of men, and destroyed relationships,” he continued.

Since January 1 this year, some 1,220 divorce applications have been filed in the courts, according to the Court Administration Division (CAD).

A total of 3,689 people had applied for divorce last year, a marginal decrease from the 3,934 applications submitted the previous year.

“The whole dynamic has changed, and even in my personal situation, people are forced to spend more time together in the family settings, even men who lived with their woman before didn't normally spend so much time at home. Ah the first time mi spend so many consecutive nights and days with my woman, it was unusual, but we developed a closer bond,” Tracey said.

Tracey, a popular sports commentator, has one of the most popular news/sports commentary spots, where he showcases his irreverent, opinionated, and funny take on local sports events.

Camera Trick is another song from Tracey.