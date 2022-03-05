OREO DELIVERS FIRST TASTE OF THE BATMAN

Specially invited guests and the media were given an exclusive preview of The Batman on Wednesday, March 2 at the Carib 5 cinema in Cross Roads, St Andrew, courtesy of Facey Commodity via their Oreo cookie brand.

“We are excited about this dynamic collaboration with The Batman film,” Kareen Morgan, brand manager at Facey Commodity, told the Jamaica Observer.

The private screening was two days ahead of its local debut on March 4. The event was held to highlight the ongoing cross-promotion that sees The Batman special edition Oreo cookies on the market.

“Both Oreo and Batman are iconic brands which have captured the hearts and palettes of consumers and viewers for many years. The partnership with Batman and Oreo is a perfect combination as Oreo continues to resonate with consumers of all ages,” added Morgan.

Guests were not only treated to the three-hour epic, but were gifted the special edition cookies to snack on while watching.

“I've been waiting to see this movie,” said Richard Pandohie, group CEO of Seprod Limited.

The Batman is a current interpretation of the iconic DC comic book character brought to the screen by director Matt Reeves for Warner Bros. It stars Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz, and Jeffrey Wright.

The movie has met with critical and financial success, having taken in US$21.8 million in previews, making it the second-best earning during the pandemic behind the US$50 million Marvel's Spiderman: No Way Home took in.

Projections are that it will gross US$245 million over the three-day weekend. The Batman has gained an 85 per cent rating from critics and a 92 per cent audience rating on the American movie review-aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes.