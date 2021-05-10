Orisha Sound for Russian festival

Orisha Sound for Russian festivalMonday, May 10, 2021
|
BY KEVIN JACKSON
|
DUO Orisha Sound continues to make its presence felt across international borders with a mission to make inspirational reggae music that connects with its audiences.
The duo — comprising singer US-based Orisha Pelzer and Jamaican-born Sheldon “Shel-K” Williams — is slated to perform at Color and Sound festival on May 13 and 14 in St Petersburg, Russia.
The festival will feature Caribbean fashion, art, music as well as traditional Russian instrumentalists and bands.
Williams said he recently spoke with students and professors at the Institute of Technology and Design in Russia about Jamaican culture, history and music. This took place on April 5.
“We spoke about Caribbean history, art and fashion. The information was new, exciting and inspirational. And as a result, the departments at the institution started working on Caribbean-infused art projects, fashion and designs,” Williams told the Jamaica Observer.
Last summer, Orisha Sound did a nine-city tour of Russia shortly after the restrictions imposed by the Russian Government to control the spread of the coronavirus were lifted.
“Reggae music — international sound of positivity, unity and freedom — left the audiences inspired and wanting more,” said Williams.
Some of the cities they performed were Moscow, Yaroslavl, Sochi, Kazan, and St Petersburg. This helped to increase the duo's social media following.
“Now all we have to do is post a story and 70,000 people watch it. This is bigger than most of the concert halls we have ever performed,” said Pelzer.
The past year has been a successful one for the duo despite the coronavirus pandemic taking a toll on entertainment events globally. They released Jamaica featuring Russian pop singer Oleg Gazmanov. Additionally, the duo also was recognised with multiple awards and nominations for its work overseas, including the International Reggae and World Music Award (IRAWMA) for Most Promising Artist (nomination) and Moscow's Best People Award, and St Petersburg's Iconic Award.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy