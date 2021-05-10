Orisha Sound for Russian festival

DUO Orisha Sound continues to make its presence felt across international borders with a mission to make inspirational reggae music that connects with its audiences.

The duo — comprising singer US-based Orisha Pelzer and Jamaican-born Sheldon “Shel-K” Williams — is slated to perform at Color and Sound festival on May 13 and 14 in St Petersburg, Russia.

The festival will feature Caribbean fashion, art, music as well as traditional Russian instrumentalists and bands.

Williams said he recently spoke with students and professors at the Institute of Technology and Design in Russia about Jamaican culture, history and music. This took place on April 5.

“We spoke about Caribbean history, art and fashion. The information was new, exciting and inspirational. And as a result, the departments at the institution started working on Caribbean-infused art projects, fashion and designs,” Williams told the Jamaica Observer.

Last summer, Orisha Sound did a nine-city tour of Russia shortly after the restrictions imposed by the Russian Government to control the spread of the coronavirus were lifted.

“Reggae music — international sound of positivity, unity and freedom — left the audiences inspired and wanting more,” said Williams.

Some of the cities they performed were Moscow, Yaroslavl, Sochi, Kazan, and St Petersburg. This helped to increase the duo's social media following.

“Now all we have to do is post a story and 70,000 people watch it. This is bigger than most of the concert halls we have ever performed,” said Pelzer.

The past year has been a successful one for the duo despite the coronavirus pandemic taking a toll on entertainment events globally. They released Jamaica featuring Russian pop singer Oleg Gazmanov. Additionally, the duo also was recognised with multiple awards and nominations for its work overseas, including the International Reggae and World Music Award (IRAWMA) for Most Promising Artist (nomination) and Moscow's Best People Award, and St Petersburg's Iconic Award.