Out and About does the 'StressLess'

UP-AND-COMING choreographer Out and About has created some moves for the song StressLess by Canadian rapper Uzman.

According to the rapper, he felt an accompanying dance would give the song a boost.

“I reached out to some of my friends who suggested some eight dancers. I selected Out and About because he was excited and convinced me he could deliver on time. The video, which is being promoted on social media, is gathering momentum because as we know people love dance,” said Uzman.

StressLess was released March 1, 2021 on the rapper's Beat and Charge Incorporated label.

Out and About (given name Cascade Young-Chin) was born in Drewsland, Kingston, but relocated to Longville Park in Clarendon.

The 24-year-old describes the dance moves to StressLess as bouncy, with the movement of the arms and legs, while adhering to the COVID-19 protocol of social distancing.

“I was so fascinated by Michael Jackson that while attending Munro College (in St Elizabeth), I virtually had almost the entire school dancing like Jackson,” he said.

Apart from being a dancer, Out and About has also tried his hand at songwriting. In 2012 he launched his debut single, Don't Diss Me on the Sky Topper label.

His other songs are Piece A Land, Any Weh Mi Step, and Pull Up Inna Di Scheme — all on the Sky Topper label.