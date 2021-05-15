Outfytt Boss is on a roll

WHILE COVID-19 has put a damper on the entertainment industry, Outfytt Boss (formerly Shaka Pow) is pushing full speed ahead. The deejay-cum-producer released his third rhythm-driven project in nine months titled Space Dem .

“There were no major problems with this production. The artistes were given the rhythm and they sent back the files and the mixing was done. I am now able to complete the project with the help of technology as a result of the pandemic. What is different about the this project is that everyone welcomed the rhythm, which gives them the opportunity to give their best shot. It is fun, energetic, real dancehall and diverse talent,” he told the Jamaica Observer. “This project is a team effort with very experienced people including distributors, promoters and producers.”

The 12-song Space Dem was released in March. It is being independently released on the deejay's Outfytt Boss Records label and distributed by New York City IWADD Music LLC.

Its track listing comprises: G Maffiah with One Bottle; General B (No More Than Me); Mr Lexx News featuring Jahfrican; Outfytt Boss Outa Space; Chris Thomas The CEO Right To Say No; Distant Plannet Meck It Bounce; Big Head HD Fear We; Short Boss Not The Only One; Harry Toddler Space Dem featuring Expensive; Banging Bubble Up featuring Rodd Pinnock and Ras Ajai; Doza Medicine We Make Money; and Ja Outlaw Press Gas.

“Everyone knows I love music. I am not all about saving lives; it's helping to save our music industry. I began to think deeply and came up with the idea of doing something positive which is producing music that will lift the spirit of the Jamaican people and the world during this difficult COVID-19 period,” said Outfytt Boss.

His two other projects were Neww Money Riddim (June 2020) and Madd Energy (November 2020).

Outfytt Boss's given name is Garth McDonald. He is a senior medical officer at Victoria Jubilee Hospital in Kingston.

A past student of Kingston College and The University of the West Indies, he produced Beenie Man's Prove Yourself in 2003 on his Outfytt Records label. As an artiste, he has recorded more than 50 songs including Book, Bubba Bounce and Ice Cream Love featuring Abby Dallas.