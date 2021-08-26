Ovarall still on the hustle

EIGHT years ago, deejay Ovarall recorded Hustle Fi Mine on the Black Roots Record label. He feels the song is pertinent today just as it was when it was released.

He is putting some promotional muscle behind the song by releasing an accompanying music video for the project next month.

“The video is almost complete and it will definitely arouse the need for us to get out there and work. This is a country where people have little shame to beg and they believe that those who work are obligated to give back some of whatever they earn to them [beggars],” he said.

“Some beggars are bright to tell you straight up, they want no silver [coins] in their pans, and a favourite spot for some are the ATM machines. Some drive cars they conceal, send their chidren to private school and live in lovely homes,” he said.

Ovarall (given name Marlon McKenzie) said, “When I wrote the song, I had a deep concern about the large number of youths who were sitting idly on corners. I found a job, although it wasn't well-paid, because I preferred to work for little than to wait on handouts from even friends who were in my age group.”

The song will be on the deejay's eight-track EP Give Thanks, slated for a September release. Others songs on the project are Lunch Time, Give Thanks, Militancy, Walk Wid Faith, and Love How Yu Wine.

Ovarall hails from Waterhouse in Kingston, but later moved to St Elizabeth and attended St Elizabeth Technical High School. He later relocated to Central Village in Spanish Town, St Catherine, in 2006. The following year, he released his first sing Down Inna Di Street. He has never looked back since.