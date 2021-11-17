Owazawo pleads for kids

UP-AND-COMING singjay Owazawo is pleading with his fellow entertainers to lend their voice to the fight against child abductions.

“I do believe that music can bring a meaningful awareness to the abduction of the children around the world, not only Jamaica. It is not synonymous to only Jamaica and Jamaicans,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

“Entertainers can lend their voice by doing more meaningful songs [to] bring awareness to the situation.”

His latest single Question tackles the same issue. The single, produced by Fx Rhulez Music, was officially released on August 13, while an accompanying music video was released to his VEVO page on YouTube on October 7.

Directed by Chris Byrd, the video features shots in front of the Save Our Children Crying Monument located in downtown Kingston.

Between January and February of this year, the Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA) received 173 reports of missing children. Up to late April, only 96 have been accounted for, leaving 77 still missing from their homes.

Meanwhile, Owazawo, whose given name is Owen Dawkins, said he tries to keep his lyrical content uplifting.

“I am unique as a individual, but as an entertainer, I do songs that are motivational to my audience and fans. Too often, entertainers do songs that is filled with destructive phrases,” he said.

The artiste is from Mocho in Clarendon, but relocated to Spanish Town, St Catherine, at 14 years old. His other two singles are Protect We and Piece.

He is pleased with the support of Question, so far.

“The reception has been great, people are starting to know about Owazawo and it is a tremendous accomplishment. It's great knowing that as an upcoming artiste who is singing music that can motivate and inspire others,” he said.

With music being a part of him for his whole life, Owazawo has been perfecting his craft for the past 10 years.

“My music is soul. I try my best to do music that is relatable so that the listeners and my potential supporters can find comfort while listening to it,” the singjay added.