Pamoja time for Etana

Pamoja, the latest album by singer Etana, debuts at 11 on the sales-driven US Current Reggae Albums chart with first week sales of 44 copies.

The album, which bears the Freemind Music LLC imprint, features 16 tracks. There are collaborations with Vybz Kartel, Wyre, Damian Marley, Stonebwoy and Alborosie ,among others.

Pamoja is the follow-up to Etana's 2020 full-length release Reggae Forever, which was nominated for a Best Reggae Album Grammy award.

Elsewhere on the US Current Reggae Albums chart, In The Moment by Rebelution holds firm at number one, selling an additional 394 copies to bring its three week total to 4,253.

Rising from eight to number two is Riddimentary by Walshy Fire which moved 265 copies, while the various artistes compilation Soul Jazz Records Presents Fire Over Babylon: Dread, Peace and Conscious Sounds at Studio One is at three. The 18-track set was released on May 21.

Slipping to four is Sublime Meets Scientist and Mad Professor Inna LBC by Sublime, which sold 111 copies. It has to date sold 6,812.

Top Prize by Alkaline inches up to five with 103 copies; The Trojan Story, a various artistes set is at six with 100 copies; and Jesse Royal's latest effort, Royal, moves up to seven with an additional 73 copies sold.

UB40's Bigga Baggariddim, an album of reggae collaborations, falls to eight. The set features Inner Circle, Blvk H3ro, Tippa Irie, Leno Banton (son of veteran deejay Burro Banton), and Winston Francis.

The various artistes set Rocksteady Got Soul by Soul Jazz Records charges up 26 spots to nine, while Coastin by Iration is at 10.

Moving over to the streaming-driven Billboard Reggae Albums chart, Legend by Bob Marley and the Wailers is number one for a 79th week.

Best of Shaggy: The Boombastic Collection by Shaggy is steady at two, Live at Red Rocks by Rebelution re-enters at three, while UB40's Greatest Hits inches up to four.

World on Fire and Set in Stone by Stick Figure are five and six, respectively. In The Moment by Rebelution drops from three to seven.

Dutty Classics Collection by Sean Paul is seven, while his The Trinity re-enters at nine.

Gold by Bob Marley and the Wailers re-enters at 10.

On regional charts, Kashief Lindo tops the South Florida Top 25 Reggae chart with I Can't See Your Face.

On the Foundation Radio Network Music (New York) Reggae chart, Go Down Deh by Spice, Sean Paul and Shaggy is number one.