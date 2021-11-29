Papa Juggy takes on producing

Papa Juggy takes on producingMonday, November 29, 2021
|
After 30 years as an artiste, singer Papa Juggy makes his debut as a producer on The Sound Complete, a rhythm-driven album.
It is scheduled for release in December on the Los Angeles-based artiste's Juggyloomusic label and features songs by Ras Fitzgerald, Knotion, Samuel AKA and Papa Juggy.
Born in London to parents from St Lucia, Papa Juggy has lived in LA since the 1980s. He credits working with producers like Michael Hyde and Richard Feldman to prepare him for his first production project.
“I just listen to the music and what they do, and learn. I know what I an' I want as an artiste, so I just put myself in the artiste's position,” he said.
Hyde, whose production resume includes songs by Chaka Khan, Dionne Warwick, and Ziggy Marley, produced Worry, Papa Juggy's 2020 single.
Feldman has a long history of working with reggae acts. He produced All Over The World, a Grammy-nominated album by The Wailing Souls on which Papa Juggy sang.
The Sound Complete is a follow-up to Exclusive Love, a song Papa Juggy released in October.
— Howard Campbell
