Parodax to take flight

Dancehall artiste Parodax aspires to put his native Guyana on the musical map. He is already on his way, thanks to songs such as Addicted and Baby Come Party , which have earned him a growing legion of fans.

“I hope to be the biggest musical artiste from Guyana. I want to use my music to make others happy and to let people know that life is meant to be enjoyed. I definitely want to be one of the legendary artistes to make it big in music globally,” said Parodax.

The singjay, who resides between Guyana and the United States, has stepped into the dancehall space having collaborated with a few Jamaican acts.

Presidential, a song he recorded with Munga Honorable, gave him the opportunity to work with other acts. He shared how that collaboration came about.

“I've been a fan of Munga Honorable since I was in high school and I always wanted to work with him. I decided to e-mail his manager Romaine 'Luigi' Brown and he said he liked my music and would be a good fit for a collaboration with Munga. I wrote a catchy hook and verse, Munga wrote his verse and the song Presidential was completed and it has been impactful,” said Parodax.

“I was inspired to write the song, when I realised that other bigger artists were using my lyrics and I needed to use a bigger artiste to collaborate with to get my name out there. Munga has been a heavy weight in the dancehall scene so I wanted him to be on the song,” he continued.

Presidential is a co-production between Kickback Music and Jay Crazie Records.

“The fans love the song. People tell me all the time that I have a unique voice and Munga always kills his verses. The song has been featured in many articles since its release and currently I have more than 100,000 views on YouTube. It was also featured on Hot 97 in New York with Bobby Konders, and also in heavy rotation on other commercial radio stations across America,” he said.

Parodax was born Joseph Downer in Georgetown, Guyana.

“My love for music started in the womb, but the real beginning started in high school. My friends and I used to freestyle at the lunch table all the time. They used to tell me that I have talent and that all I needed to do was to work on my craft. That's what I've been doing since. I bring style and lyrics effortlessly. I can do love songs, dance songs; anything my mind tells me to. I'm overall versatile, and easily adapt to any genre or beat,” he explained.

Since collaborating with Munga Honorable, Parodax has done work with Jah Vinci, Macka Diamond, Navino, and Elephant Man.

“I wouldn't have chosen another field since my only interest from the beginning has been music. Even if I failed once or a million times, I would've still stepped up in my game and continued on the path that I've taken to become the best music artist hailing from Guyana,” said Paradox.1

His most recent single One Wish was released on March 23.