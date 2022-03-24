Party promoters make SOS call

NEGRIL, WESTMORELAND — Stakeholders in the entertainment industry have welcomed the reopening of the sector by Prime Minister Andrew Holness last Thursday. However, some argue that with the industry closed for the past two years, some form of financial assistance is needed to jump-start the industry, especially small promoters.

Jason Russell, promoter of Pier Pressure in St James, argued that while several promoters do not rely on the staging of parties alone for survival, “the ones who do, will definitely need some kind of sponsorship aid or Government assistance because the days when a DJ may play for you for free or rely on just the promotion of a party are gone. DJs are also hungry and are waiting to be paid. So, it is a very hungry sector right now and some injection of capital would definitely be welcomed.”

A similar suggestion came from Ryan Morrison, president of the Negril Entertainment Association (NEA).

“If the Government sees it as a growth industry where they feel that it has growth potential and they can put some kind of funding there and we access it at a low-interest rate, that would be great. Any funding at this time would be good,” said Morrison, who noted that the entertainment industry is a risky business and, therefore, a loan from the bank would not help unless the Government could make available funds at a low-interest rate of approximately two per cent through the banks.

The president noted that while the industry is grateful for the 50 per cent reduction in fees charged by municipal corporations, this is minuscule.

“We are thankful for any discount that we get but that alone will not do it. We would love to see more meaningful steps. So, it all depends on where entertainment falls in the priority of the Government,” argued Morrison.

Morrison, a former banker, noted that over the period, the industry and the economy of Jamaica have lost billions of dollars during the two years the industry was shuttered.

“The average party, you are looking at $1.5 million to keep a party right now in Negril when you look at venue rental, the light man, you have to look at sound and stage [rental] and billboards,” explained Morrison.

Morrison added that while some of the bigger players in the industry were able to take their entertainment events overseas to survive, most small players in the industry who remained in Jamaica had to turn to other means of survival over the two years.

“Some people actually transitioned into other stuff. People open courier services. Some people saw an opportunity during the pandemic and were able to get something out of it but not from an entertainment standpoint. For the ones who adapted and found something to do were able to survive,” stated Morrison.

“So, the average little man who has been keeping his thing has been suffering. Some of them rented places and if you notice clubs and so on lockdown and so I don't think we'll ever be able to recoup,” added Morrison.