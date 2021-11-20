Passadon high on Red Rum

Dancehall producer Passadon, resident engineer of Sha-Tess Records, is excited about the advance buzz on his first major project, the Red Rum rhythm.

“The Red Rum rhythm is my first major project, as well as an upcoming album from Serani. The project is going to do well, as shown by the success of Jahvillani's Gunman Party which went trending and has over 490,000 views already on YouTube,” he said.

The project features 18 tracks, with heavyweight names like Jahvillani, Gyptian, Jahvinci, Munga Honorable, Teejay, Wasp, and Bryka. Other artistes include Maino Marley, De Alpha and Ricky Flex. The project will be released via download digital platforms on November 26.

Passadon is working closely with Shaheed Muwwakil of Sha-Tess Records with whom he inked a contract recently. He is also working with US-based artiste Maino Marley, with whom he is doing an EP which will be released in 2022.

“I am more structured, creative, and comfortable since joining force with Sha-Tess as a producer, because Mr Muwwakil is a music executive with insight and great managerial skills,” he said.

Passadon is known for doing production work on songs such as Teejay's Unfaithful Games, Shenseea's Side Chicks, and Jahvillani's So We Living.

Passadon, whose real name is Cleveland Thomas, grew up in the Tower Hill area of Kingston and attended Norman Manley High School.

He started out in 2012 as an engineer at Frenz For Real studio under the guidance and training from the super-talented producer/engineer Red Boom. In 2019, entertainment insider Romeich Major saw his talent and recruited him to work as an engineer.

“I haven't looked back since. I have a lot to prove in this industry. My work with Sha-Tess is the start of a great partnership,” he said.