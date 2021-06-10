Patricia Bowen calls for mercy

GOSPEL singer Patricia Bowen is hoping and praying that crime and violence will soon be a thing of the past in Jamaica. A tall order since Jamaica has had over a 1,000 murders annually since 2004, according to Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) official statistics.

“I don't understand what's happening in our beautiful little island. When did our country become such a violent place? The violence in Jamaica is affecting everyone, including the young and the elderly. At this point, I believe only the Creator can fix this problem,” said Bowen.

The Florida-based singer, a former member of iconic gospel group The Grace Thrillers, says many Jamaicans abroad are scared to come home because of the violence.

“I know a lot of Jamaicans who are afraid to return home because of all the crime and violence that's going on in Jamaica. It's such a sad thing to see people scared to visit the place that they are originally from,” she said.

Bowen is currently promoting a single titled Mercy, which was recorded on the Black Gospel rhythm for DGP Records.

“This song is a plea to our Heavenly Father for mercy because when you look at everything that's happening right now, we have to pray for divine intervention.”

Released by DGP Records in February, Mercy is available on leading digital platforms including iTunes, Amazon and Spotify.

Bowen hails from St Catherine. In addition to Grace Thrillers, she was a former member of the Emmanuel Mass Choir.

She has also shared the stage with the likes of American gospel heavyweights Shirley Caesar, Donnie McClurkin, and Tasha Cobbs.

Some of her other songs are God's Delay is not Denial and He Made A Way For Me.